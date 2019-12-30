(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister Labour and Human Resources Punjab Ansar Majeed Khan has said that the initiative of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to provide shelters to deprive people is a milestone

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said the government was taking steps to provide basic necessities to deprived communities.

So many people had lost their lives for sleeping on roads in accidents, he added.

He said previous governments did not do anything for that deprived section of the society, but the incumbent government had fulfilled its responsibility after providing respectful shelter to them, he added.

He said the rehabilitation of the said community was the prime priority of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.