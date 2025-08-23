Minister praises CM Punjab’s unmatched vision in overcoming monsoon chaos, delivering merit-based homes to needy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Bilal Yasin Saturday acknowledged the CM's leadership in making timely arrangements to face any challenges during the monsoon season and emphasized his oversight of the 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' program, setting examples by ensuring homes are allocated to those who truly deserve them.

In an exclusive interview with State news channel, Bilal Yasin highlighted that CM Maryam Nawaz prioritizes low-income communities, ensuring their welfare during the monsoon season.

He praised her for actively reviewing safety measures and setting an example for other provinces, with continuous efforts from June 21 onwards to ensure roads are cleared within 2 to 3 hours after rain.

Yasin also emphasized that Maryam Nawaz has leveraged technology to improve monsoon management, swiftly addressing challenges and guaranteeing public safety.

Her hands-on approach has made a significant difference in Punjab’s response to the monsoon, setting a high standard for efficiency, he added.

While replying to a query regarding the recent monsoon efforts, he said I must begin by acknowledging Maryum' s exceptional leadership.

She faced this season's challenges head-on, ensuring that all departments were on high alert, working around the clock day and night. Her strategic planning and tireless coordination at the district level have turned every campus into a hub of efficiency, with no water left standing after the rains, he added.

While many faced the storm with uncertainty, Maryum’ s unwavering commitment set a new precedent in Punjab, he mentioned.

"Her work has not only protected our communities but has become a shining example for other provinces to emulate, he said, adding, her actions have turned a season of potential crisis into one of triumph, showcasing what true dedication can achieve in the face of adversity".

While discussing the 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' programme, he highlight that it aims to provide homes based on merit. With around 750,000 applicants, we are distributing 2,000 plots across 19 districts, focusing on major government land holdings.

This initiative is a significant step toward ensuring that those who truly deserve a home will receive one, creating lasting stability for families throughout the province, he added.

"We are also extending the 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' programme to include low-income government employees, recognizing their invaluable contributions, he said, adding, by offering them access to affordable housing, we aim to provide stability for those who serve the public tirelessly.

This addition underscores our commitment to supporting all segments of society, ensuring that even those with limited resources have the opportunity to own a home, he said, adding, it is a step toward greater equity and empowerment for our hardworking government employees.

Punjab Minister Bilal concluded with a strong assurance that the Maryum Nawaz Initiative is unmatched in its approach, emphasizing that merit will be fully ensured throughout the entire process, guaranteeing fairness and transparency for all involved.