UrduPoint.com

Minister Praises Company For Providing Quality Seeds To Farmers

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Minister praises company for providing quality seeds to farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahania Gardezi appreciated a company for providing quality seed and crop protection products to farmers in Punjab.

During a meeting with head of business Stability, Asia Pacific Syngenta Company, Chris Argent, here on Sunday, the minister said that the Punjab government had given a relief package to the flood-affected farmers of south Punjab from its own resources. Apart from the construction of their houses, the loss of crops had also been compensated, he added.

Chris Argent apprised the minister that their company would continue its efforts for availability of soil's fertility and conducive environment for cultivation of major crops, which is yielding substantial results.

Company Head of Business Stability and Crop Production Development Tausaf-ul-Haq, Regulatory Manager Faisal Bashir and Assistant Manager Business Stability and Communication Afzan Munir were also present.

Related Topics

Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Company Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

11 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

21 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

21 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

21 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.