Minister praises company for providing quality seeds to farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahania Gardezi appreciated a company for providing quality seed and crop protection products to farmers in Punjab.

During a meeting with head of business Stability, Asia Pacific Syngenta Company, Chris Argent, here on Sunday, the minister said that the Punjab government had given a relief package to the flood-affected farmers of south Punjab from its own resources. Apart from the construction of their houses, the loss of crops had also been compensated, he added.

Chris Argent apprised the minister that their company would continue its efforts for availability of soil's fertility and conducive environment for cultivation of major crops, which is yielding substantial results.

Company Head of Business Stability and Crop Production Development Tausaf-ul-Haq, Regulatory Manager Faisal Bashir and Assistant Manager Business Stability and Communication Afzan Munir were also present.