Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Minister praises Maryam Nawaz Sharif's visionary leadership in transforming Punjab's healthcare system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Provincial Health Minister, Khawaja Imran Nazir, praised Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday for her transformative impact on Punjab's healthcare sector.

Talking to ptv news, He lauded the province's groundbreaking decision to fully fund all ongoing health initiatives as a major milestone, ensuring universal access to quality healthcare and setting a new benchmark for excellence.

He said that the air ambulance service is a dream come true for the people of Punjab, who previously had limited access to emergency medical care. This innovative initiative will enable patients to receive timely and specialized treatment, saving countless lives and bringing relief to families, he added.

He said that with fully funded healthcare schemes and the air ambulance service, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ensured that the poor and marginalized communities receive equal access to healthcare facilities.

This bold step towards healthcare reform has instilled a sense of hope and security among the people, who can now rely on the government to provide them with quality medical care in times of need, the minister mentioned.

He further elaborated that the air ambulance service is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and staffed by highly trained medical professionals, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care during emergencies. This service will be particularly beneficial for people living in remote or rural areas, who can now access specialized medical care quickly and efficiently, he added.

He highlighted that CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's dedication to the people's well-being has set a new standard for healthcare in Punjab, making it a model for other provinces to follow. Her leadership has brought about a significant positive change in the lives of the people, and her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift generations to come, he concluded.

