Minister praises MEPCO employees for donating salaries to flood victims

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Owais Leghari, on Tuesday commended the employees of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) for generously donating one day’s salary to support flood victims.

During a ceremony, MEPCO board Chairman Engineer Amir Zia presented a cheque worth Rs 19 million to Minister Leghari and Power Division Secretary Dr. Fakhar Alam Irfan. The amount, contributed by MEPCO employees, was donated to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

Previously, employees of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) had also contributed Rs 21 million to the same fund.

MEPCO Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Gul Muhammad Zahid, stated that the donation reflected the company’s deep sense of solidarity with families affected by the floods. “In this difficult time, MEPCO stands firmly with the victims,” he said.

Minister Leghari expressed his heartfelt appreciation to MEPCO Chairman Amir Zia and all employees for their voluntary support, noting that their contribution would bring much-needed relief to flood-affected communities.