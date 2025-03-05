Open Menu

Minister Praises PML-N's 'visionary' Foreign Policy

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Minister praises PML-N's 'visionary' foreign policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) State Minister and PML-N leader Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal on Wednesday credited the PML-N government for its effective diplomacy in strengthening ties with trade partners, in contrast to the PTI's "flawed" foreign policy.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news, Dr. Shezra slammed the PTI government for ruining foreign policy, straining ties with China and the Muslim world, whereas the PML-N government has successfully revived and strengthened these relationships, promoting bilateral cooperation with neighboring countries.

Under the PML-N government, Pakistan's foreign policy has undergone a significant transformation, with a renewed focus on attracting direct foreign investment and promoting economic diplomacy.

Dr. Shezra Kharal noted that this strategic shift has yielded positive results, with several countries, including China and Saudi Arabia, investing heavily in Pakistan's infrastructure and energy sectors.

Shezra Mansab also criticized PTI's refusal to engage in dialogue with other parties, calling it an undemocratic stance.

She noted that this lack of willingness to collaborate and find common ground is a hallmark of authoritarianism, rather than democracy.

She expressed optimism about Pakistan's progress, stating that the country is heading in the right direction and the economy is stable, thanks to the prudent policies of the current government.

Recent Stories

Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patie ..

UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hos ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza ea ..

Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..

10 hours ago
 Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during R ..

Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan

11 hours ago
UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s ini ..

UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rul ..

UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..

11 hours ago
 Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in ..

Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..

13 hours ago
 Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion ..

Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"

13 hours ago
 WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drai ..

WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..

13 hours ago
 Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Shei ..

Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan