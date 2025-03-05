Minister Praises PML-N's 'visionary' Foreign Policy
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) State Minister and PML-N leader Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal on Wednesday credited the PML-N government for its effective diplomacy in strengthening ties with trade partners, in contrast to the PTI's "flawed" foreign policy.
In an exclusive interview with ptv news, Dr. Shezra slammed the PTI government for ruining foreign policy, straining ties with China and the Muslim world, whereas the PML-N government has successfully revived and strengthened these relationships, promoting bilateral cooperation with neighboring countries.
Under the PML-N government, Pakistan's foreign policy has undergone a significant transformation, with a renewed focus on attracting direct foreign investment and promoting economic diplomacy.
Dr. Shezra Kharal noted that this strategic shift has yielded positive results, with several countries, including China and Saudi Arabia, investing heavily in Pakistan's infrastructure and energy sectors.
Shezra Mansab also criticized PTI's refusal to engage in dialogue with other parties, calling it an undemocratic stance.
She noted that this lack of willingness to collaborate and find common ground is a hallmark of authoritarianism, rather than democracy.
She expressed optimism about Pakistan's progress, stating that the country is heading in the right direction and the economy is stable, thanks to the prudent policies of the current government.
Recent Stories
Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024
UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hos ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025
Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..
Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan
UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..
UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..
Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..
Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"
WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..
Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GAUS delegation visits GBC2 minutes ago
-
Minister praises PML-N's 'visionary' foreign policy2 minutes ago
-
Call for empowering youth to combat open waste burning in Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
Ramazan fervor grips mosques, markets across country32 minutes ago
-
Trump thanks Pakistan for arresting key suspect of Kabul Airport attack35 minutes ago
-
Truck-coach collision in Khairpur killed 3, injured several42 minutes ago
-
AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging42 minutes ago
-
Madrassa roof collapse traps students in DG Khan42 minutes ago
-
Experts term safeguarding environmental rights in Kashmir-like conflict-hit regions, a huge challen ..52 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus" intiative1 hour ago
-
Add'l Foreign Secretary discusses trade ties with Bangladesh commerce secretary1 hour ago
-
Grief prevails in Bannu after two blasts as police expands investigation2 hours ago