ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) State Minister and PML-N leader Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal on Wednesday credited the PML-N government for its effective diplomacy in strengthening ties with trade partners, in contrast to the PTI's "flawed" foreign policy.

In an exclusive interview with ptv news, Dr. Shezra slammed the PTI government for ruining foreign policy, straining ties with China and the Muslim world, whereas the PML-N government has successfully revived and strengthened these relationships, promoting bilateral cooperation with neighboring countries.

Under the PML-N government, Pakistan's foreign policy has undergone a significant transformation, with a renewed focus on attracting direct foreign investment and promoting economic diplomacy.

Dr. Shezra Kharal noted that this strategic shift has yielded positive results, with several countries, including China and Saudi Arabia, investing heavily in Pakistan's infrastructure and energy sectors.

Shezra Mansab also criticized PTI's refusal to engage in dialogue with other parties, calling it an undemocratic stance.

She noted that this lack of willingness to collaborate and find common ground is a hallmark of authoritarianism, rather than democracy.

She expressed optimism about Pakistan's progress, stating that the country is heading in the right direction and the economy is stable, thanks to the prudent policies of the current government.