Minister praises Punjab Emergency Services' outstanding work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Punjab Minister of Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique commended the efforts of the province's emergency responders during a visit to the Emergency Services and Rescue Headquarters on Thursday.

He praised the brave rescuers for providing top-tier emergency services across Punjab, emphasizing their crucial role in public safety.

Accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Punjab Assembly Ziaullah Shah, the minister reviewed ongoing training programmes at the headquarters. Discussions were held with Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer, focusing on modern courses such as CPR training for rescuers. A special briefing was delivered by the Administrator of the Emergency Services academy regarding the Air Ambulance Service, which is currently operational in the province.

The delegation also visited the Provincial Emergency Operation Center, where they received a comprehensive update on rescue operations, live monitoring, and the status of emergency vehicles throughout Punjab.

Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique assured that the government is committed to the welfare of rescuers and revealed plans to expand emergency services, including potential operations along the motorway. He expressed pride in the dedication of Pakistan’s rescuers, calling them "the pride of our beloved country."

Parliamentary Secretary Ziaullah Shah echoed these sentiments, promising to advocate for further improvements in emergency services and the wellbeing of rescuers. Secretary Dr. Rizwan Naseer affirmed that with continued hard work, Pakistan's rescuers will make the nation even prouder in the future.