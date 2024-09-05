Minister Praises Punjab Emergency Services' Outstanding Work
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Punjab Minister of Health and Emergency Services Khawaja Salman Rafique commended the efforts of the province's emergency responders during a visit to the Emergency Services and Rescue Headquarters on Thursday.
He praised the brave rescuers for providing top-tier emergency services across Punjab, emphasizing their crucial role in public safety.
Accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Punjab Assembly Ziaullah Shah, the minister reviewed ongoing training programmes at the headquarters. Discussions were held with Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer, focusing on modern courses such as CPR training for rescuers. A special briefing was delivered by the Administrator of the Emergency Services academy regarding the Air Ambulance Service, which is currently operational in the province.
The delegation also visited the Provincial Emergency Operation Center, where they received a comprehensive update on rescue operations, live monitoring, and the status of emergency vehicles throughout Punjab.
Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique assured that the government is committed to the welfare of rescuers and revealed plans to expand emergency services, including potential operations along the motorway. He expressed pride in the dedication of Pakistan’s rescuers, calling them "the pride of our beloved country."
Parliamentary Secretary Ziaullah Shah echoed these sentiments, promising to advocate for further improvements in emergency services and the wellbeing of rescuers. Secretary Dr. Rizwan Naseer affirmed that with continued hard work, Pakistan's rescuers will make the nation even prouder in the future.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hina Butt visits Nishtar Hodpital to inquire after acid, assault victims1 minute ago
-
DC chairs meeting to finalize arrangements regarding polio campaign1 minute ago
-
No case of new Mpox variant reported in Pakistan; Azam Tarar1 minute ago
-
Planners, facilitators of May 9 riots to face punishment: Asif2 minutes ago
-
Seminar held at IUB in connection with Defence Day2 minutes ago
-
Kundi visits Saleem Haider Khan to offer condolences2 minutes ago
-
Delegation of lawyers calls on Balcohistan CM11 minutes ago
-
Food Authority conducts operations in different localities of DIKhan11 minutes ago
-
Army Museum Lahore: Commemorating 1965 war and its heroes11 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab listens to problems, requests of police employees11 minutes ago
-
Police crack down on gutka business in central district12 minutes ago
-
Google to produce 0.5 mln Chromebooks in Pakistan by 2026, presents first to PM12 minutes ago