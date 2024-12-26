Minister praises Security Forces for ensuring peaceful Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day Celebrations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the police, administration and law enforcement agencies for their exemplary efforts in ensuring foolproof security across Pakistan during Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas celebrations.

In a statement, the minister expressed satisfaction with the law and order situation, which remained peaceful throughout the country. "The police, law enforcement agencies, and administration performed their duties diligently, ensuring the safety of citizens during these important occasions," Naqvi said.

He also extended special appreciation to the officers and personnel of Rangers and Frontier Constabulary for their contributions to maintaining public safety.

Naqvi highlighted the active participation of the Christian community, who celebrated Christmas in a secure and joyous environment. "The peaceful conduct of Christmas celebrations across Pakistan is a testament to the coordinated efforts of our security forces," he remarked.

The minister lauded the efforts of all security personnel, describing their role in ensuring a peaceful environment as "commendable" and "exemplary." He assured the public of continued vigilance and dedication from law enforcement agencies in safeguarding national harmony.