- Home
- Pakistan
- Minister praises Security Forces for ensuring peaceful Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day Celebrations
Minister Praises Security Forces For Ensuring Peaceful Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day Celebrations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended the police, administration and law enforcement agencies for their exemplary efforts in ensuring foolproof security across Pakistan during Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas celebrations.
In a statement, the minister expressed satisfaction with the law and order situation, which remained peaceful throughout the country. "The police, law enforcement agencies, and administration performed their duties diligently, ensuring the safety of citizens during these important occasions," Naqvi said.
He also extended special appreciation to the officers and personnel of Rangers and Frontier Constabulary for their contributions to maintaining public safety.
Naqvi highlighted the active participation of the Christian community, who celebrated Christmas in a secure and joyous environment. "The peaceful conduct of Christmas celebrations across Pakistan is a testament to the coordinated efforts of our security forces," he remarked.
The minister lauded the efforts of all security personnel, describing their role in ensuring a peaceful environment as "commendable" and "exemplary." He assured the public of continued vigilance and dedication from law enforcement agencies in safeguarding national harmony.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, region ..
Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving political tensions through talks wit ..
NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service from Karachi to Chittagong
Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, injuries in Gaza Wednesday
At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’, says Gaza situation ‘grave ..
Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto
Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of companies in natural resource ..
Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand International Rowing Championsh ..
Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature hosts Nobel laureates
SEHA's SKMC marks medical milestone with UAE's ECPR ECMO Procedure in Emergency ..
Uzbekistan's bold reforms transform economy; competition, transparency & growth ..
Dialogue key to democracy, national unity: Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister praises Security Forces for ensuring peaceful Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Day Celebrations2 minutes ago
-
Kundi criticizes KP govt’s silence on key issues13 minutes ago
-
2025 must be year of progress, unity for country: Minister23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to safeguard its national interests against external pressure: Defence Minister33 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving political tensions through talks with PTI44 minutes ago
-
Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto44 minutes ago
-
Dialogue key to democracy, national unity: Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik2 hours ago
-
FIA busts international human trafficking ring2 hours ago
-
FDE announces winter holidays from Dec 30 to Jan 82 hours ago
-
PNCA arranges colourful Puppet Show to celebrate Quaid Day2 hours ago
-
CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Deputy PM, Defence, Interior Ministers2 hours ago
-
PMD forecasts cold, dry weather across Pakistan2 hours ago