Minister Presents Financial Aid Cheque For Flood Affectees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 09:15 PM

Minister presents financial aid cheque for flood affectees

Provincial Minister for Revenue Nawabzada Mansoor Ali Khan presented a financial aid cheque to Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for the CM Punjab Flood Relief Fund

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Revenue Nawabzada Mansoor Ali Khan presented a financial aid cheque to Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for the CM Punjab Flood Relief Fund.

The CM thanked the minister and appreciated the spirit to help the flood affectees.

The CM said that it is a collective responsibility to help the people affected by worst floods.

He appealed the affluent to come forward and contribute towards rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.

The CM emphasised that the Punjab government is providing and utilising all possible resources to help the flood affectees. He highlighted that the political and the administrative teams of the Punjab government are present in the field to oversee the rescue and relief operation.

