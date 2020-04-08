Minister presents Rs 1 mln cheque for Corona fund

Provincial Minister for Literacy Raja Rashid Hafeez called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday and presented cheque worth one million rupees for 'Chief Minister's Fund for Corona Control'.

Talking on the occasion, CM said that the spirit of helping the affected people was commendable as the Pakistani nation had always helped its brethren open-heartedly in the times of trial. Deserving people will get financial aid from this fund through a transparent process, he assured.

This was not the time of politics but to serve the ailing humanity selflessly.

"We have to work together for overcoming coronavirus", he added.

CM deplored attempts being made by the opposition to divide the nation at this crucial moment and urged them to come forward and stand with the people instead of any lip-service.

"Today, motherland demands us to show unity in our ranks and the people should follow the instructions of the government", he added.

The citizens should remain limited to their homes to avoid coronavirus threat as it will also help the government to win the war against coronavirus, he added.