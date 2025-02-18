Open Menu

Minister Presents Rs 2.5m Cheque To Stage Actor Lucky Dear

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Minister presents Rs 2.5m cheque to stage actor Lucky Dear

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari visited the home of stage actor Lucky Dear

and presented him a cheque of Rs 2.5 million on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan and Director

of Punjab Arts Council Muhammad Tanveer Majid accompanied the minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Azma Bokhari stated that artists are a valuable national asset, bringing

recognition to Pakistan on the global stage.

She emphasised that Punjab’s theatres hold a unique cultural identity and the government’s mission

is to transform these venues into true family entertainment hubs.

Meanwhile, the minister conducted surprise inspections of Mehfil Theatre and Naz Theatre.

She listened to concerns of actors and assured them of the government’s

full support. The minister also reviewed quality of food at theatre canteens and cafeterias,

instructing management to uphold high hygiene and service standards.

During her tour, she interacted with renowned stage actors Agha Majid and Zafri Khan.

Recent Stories

Investigation report unveils harrowing details in ..

Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case

1 minute ago
 FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b ..

FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years

18 minutes ago
 TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best o ..

TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community

28 minutes ago
 Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German H ..

Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore

29 minutes ago
 Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin th ..

Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO

32 minutes ago
 EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 2 ..

EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports

47 minutes ago
UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities foll ..

UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing

1 hour ago
 DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual per ..

DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands ..

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival Fe ..

Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21

2 hours ago
 Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives ..

NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan