Minister Presents Rs 500,000 Cheque To Female Vendor Selling Items At LHC

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari, on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, presented a cheque of Rs 500,000 to a widow selling different items on a cart at the Lahore High Court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari, on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, presented a cheque of Rs 500,000 to a widow selling different items on a cart at the Lahore High Court.

Azma Bokhari handed over this aid cheque to the woman has been selling goods on a cart for a long time within the premises of the High Court.

