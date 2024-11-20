Minister presents Rs 500,000 cheque to female vendor selling items at LHC

Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari, on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, presented a cheque of Rs 500,000 to a widow selling different items on a cart at the Lahore High Court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari, on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, presented a cheque of Rs 500,000 to a widow selling different items on a cart at the Lahore High Court.

Azma Bokhari handed over this aid cheque to the woman has been selling goods on a cart for a long time within the premises of the High Court.