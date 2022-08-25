Minister presides over CEOs education conference

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Thursday said that the School Management Department was working to permanently resolve the departmental issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Thursday said that the school Management Department was working to permanently resolve the departmental issues.

He was addressing the 'CEOs Conference' at Quaid-e-Azam academy for Educational Development (QAED), Punjab, headquarters near Wahad Colony, Lahore.

The chief executive officer (CEOs) education from all district of Punjab attended the event and they apprised the minister about availability of free books and unified curriculum.

The minister said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted in provision of facilities in the department. He said that every employee of the School Department should play his role in progress of the department and promotion of education.

He said that free books for students and salaries of the contractual teachers of government schools were being ensured on time. Murad Raas said that the department now had been fully digitalised, which was earlier a dream only.