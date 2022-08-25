UrduPoint.com

Minister Presides Over CEOs Education Conference

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Minister presides over CEOs education conference

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Thursday said that the School Management Department was working to permanently resolve the departmental issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Thursday said that the school Management Department was working to permanently resolve the departmental issues.

He was addressing the 'CEOs Conference' at Quaid-e-Azam academy for Educational Development (QAED), Punjab, headquarters near Wahad Colony, Lahore.

The chief executive officer (CEOs) education from all district of Punjab attended the event and they apprised the minister about availability of free books and unified curriculum.

The minister said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted in provision of facilities in the department. He said that every employee of the School Department should play his role in progress of the department and promotion of education.

He said that free books for students and salaries of the contractual teachers of government schools were being ensured on time. Murad Raas said that the department now had been fully digitalised, which was earlier a dream only.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Punjab Progress Event All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan's seafood exports surge by 30 percent in ..

Pakistan's seafood exports surge by 30 percent in July

24 seconds ago
 Ex-speaker NA's brother gets bail in illegal posse ..

Ex-speaker NA's brother gets bail in illegal possession case

26 seconds ago
 Maj.Gen.Muhammad Aneeq ur Rehman assumes charge of ..

Maj.Gen.Muhammad Aneeq ur Rehman assumes charge of DG ANF

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopia's return to conflict: what we know

Ethiopia's return to conflict: what we know

2 minutes ago
 Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur a ..

Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur appreciates updating of IUB Act ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamia University of Bahawalpur gets royalty of c ..

Islamia University of Bahawalpur gets royalty of cotton seeds from ago groups

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.