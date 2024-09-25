Minister Presides Over Consultative Meeting On GB Airport Affectees
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday presided over the consultative meeting of high-level committee regarding affectees of the Gilgit-Baltistan Airport.
Federal Secretary for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Wasim Ajmal Chaudhry, Additional Secretary Khalid Ali Raza Gurdizi, Joint Secretary Muhammad Hamid Khan, Ministry of Defence, Civil Aviation and Law and Justice, Gilgit-Baltistan Government and officials of the Ministry of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan attended the meeting, said a press release.
The officials briefed the federal minister about the agenda of the meeting. The minister said that this issue will be resolved amicably.
In this regard, he said that all relevant departments and ministries should meet and find a solution to the problem in the next meeting.
Recent Stories
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RCCI’s newly elected body to assume charge on Oct 12 minutes ago
-
DC launches city cleanup, beautification drive2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 184,400 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Shazia calls for enhancing ties between Pakistan, Italy through cultural exchanges, youth developmen ..2 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs 1m for medical expenses of police employees' children2 minutes ago
-
Govt pays Rs 170 b subsidy to ensure uniform electricity tariff for consumers in Karachi: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Open courts regularly conducts in all SEPCO circles2 minutes ago
-
Man accused of attacking TikToker arrested at airport2 minutes ago
-
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Zartaj Gul12 minutes ago
-
PDF partners with WUM to empower underprivileged students through scholarships12 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Blome attends EnglishWorks ceremony, meets alumni12 minutes ago
-
Health adviser visits Hayatabad Burn Centre12 minutes ago