Minister Presides Over Consultative Meeting On GB Airport Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday presided over the consultative meeting of high-level committee regarding affectees of the Gilgit-Baltistan Airport.

Federal Secretary for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Wasim Ajmal Chaudhry, Additional Secretary Khalid Ali Raza Gurdizi, Joint Secretary Muhammad Hamid Khan, Ministry of Defence, Civil Aviation and Law and Justice, Gilgit-Baltistan Government and officials of the Ministry of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan attended the meeting, said a press release.

The officials briefed the federal minister about the agenda of the meeting. The minister said that this issue will be resolved amicably.

In this regard, he said that all relevant departments and ministries should meet and find a solution to the problem in the next meeting.

