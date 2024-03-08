Minister presides over inaugural meeting of Irrigation Secretariat

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Irrigation Minister Kazim Ali Pirzada presided over the inaugural meeting of the Irrigation Secretariat after assuming office.

In the meeting, Irrigation Secretary Dr. Wasif Khursheed gave a detailed introduction to the Irrigation Department.

The Irrigation Minister expressed his interest in the irrigation system of Punjab. Kazim Ali Pirzada instructed to solve the problems of the department on a war footing. The Irrigation Minister also expressed special interest in the sanitation program. The Irrigation Minister directed to ensure the supply of water to the irrigated farmers till the banks of the canals.

All Additional Secretaries attended the meeting.