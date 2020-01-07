Minister presides over meeting of cabinet committee on sugar sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry on Monday presided over meeting of the cabinet committee on sugar sector in which matters related to cane crushing and demand & supply of sugar were reviewed.

Secretary Food Waqas Ali Mehmood, Cane Commissioner Punjab Wajid Ali Shah, representatives of Agriculture Department and Special Branch along with Chairman Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) Nauman Ahmed Khan and members of the association were present on this occasion.

Addressing the meeting, the Food Minister said the Punjab government was taking measures for safeguarding the interests of sugarcane growers and sugar mill owners. He gave proposal for fixing the price of sugar by the consultation of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association, Federal government and third party.

It was ensured in the meeting that the sugar association would not support those sugar mills which had closed their crushing but it would play its positive role for solving this problem.

The members of the association fully realized that the future of sugar mills and the cane growers was linked with each other. There were some other reasons of closing the mills which include non-availability of sugarcane, weather condition and other restraints.

Association demanded that the whole meeting of cabinet committee should be called for the strengthening and stability of economy related to sugarcane in which the Food department and Minister Food would play their positive role for resolving the issues.

Earlier, Secretary Food gave detailed briefing about start of crushing season, momentum, functional and non-functional sugar mills.