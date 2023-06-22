Open Menu

Minister Promises Better Treatment Facilities For Patients

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has said better treatment facilities for patients in all government hospitals is top priority of the government.

He was visiting the Student Facilitation Centre at the Mayo Hospital, here on Thursday. He said the government would not tolerate any negligence in treatment of patients.

He said visits to the government hospitals would continue in future also. He also appreciated the services of Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Medical Superintendent Mayo Hospital Dr. Munir Ahmed Malik and Medical Superintendent Lady Willingdon Hospital Dr. Zohra Khanum.

Earlier, the caretaker provincial health minister reviewed the facilities being provided to students at the Student Facilitation Centre. The vice chancellor gave a briefing to the minister.

