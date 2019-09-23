UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Promises Digital App To Facilitate Passengers

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 09:10 PM

Minister promises digital App to facilitate passengers

Provincial Transport Department has decided to introduce mobile digital application for facilitation of passengers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Transport Department has decided to introduce mobile digital application for facilitation of passengers.

This was stated by Provincial Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khichi while talking to the media representatives in his office, here on Monday.

He said that with the help of the computerised application, passengers would be provided necessary information about bus stands and would be continuously informed about timings of transport service and other facilities across the province.

The Transport Department is utilising the latest information technology for providing facilities to passengers, he added. The launch of mobile application would end 'perchi mafia', over-charging problems and passengers will be provided with all necessary information on their mobile phones relating to transport system, he added.

He said that the department was paying special attention to improve the conditions of bus stands so that passengers especially women and children should not face any discomfort.

Jahanzeb Khichi said that state-of-the-art bus stands would be introduced besides up-gradation of Category C Bus Stands.

The minister said that he would visit Metro bus stations again and review traveling facilities. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible for negligence, he added.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile Metro Visit Jahanzeb Khan Women Media All

Recent Stories

Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly la ..

6 minutes ago

Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ul ..

7 minutes ago

No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

15 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks snap six-day losing run 24 Septem ..

18 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.