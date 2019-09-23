Minister promises digital App to facilitate passengers

Provincial Transport Department has decided to introduce mobile digital application for facilitation of passengers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Transport Department has decided to introduce mobile digital application for facilitation of passengers.

This was stated by Provincial Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khichi while talking to the media representatives in his office, here on Monday.

He said that with the help of the computerised application, passengers would be provided necessary information about bus stands and would be continuously informed about timings of transport service and other facilities across the province.

The Transport Department is utilising the latest information technology for providing facilities to passengers, he added. The launch of mobile application would end 'perchi mafia', over-charging problems and passengers will be provided with all necessary information on their mobile phones relating to transport system, he added.

He said that the department was paying special attention to improve the conditions of bus stands so that passengers especially women and children should not face any discomfort.

Jahanzeb Khichi said that state-of-the-art bus stands would be introduced besides up-gradation of Category C Bus Stands.

The minister said that he would visit Metro bus stations again and review traveling facilities. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible for negligence, he added.