Minister Promises Full Support To Sialkot Industries

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 06:51 PM

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has announced full support and patronage to Sialkot industries

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has announced full support and patronage to Sialkot industries.

He was addressing a meeting of Sialkot exporters at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday.

The minister said that the government had focused on the policy of 'ease of doing business' by taking business community into confidence as well. He said that all impediments would be removed from the way of promotion of exports.

Chaudhry Akhlaq, who himself is a Sialkot-based leading exporter, added that economical and industrial boost was on top economic agenda of the government.

He said that the government was making proper planning, evolving effective and positive policies to boost industrial sector, besides taking business community into confidence for ensuring complete implementation on business and investment-friendly policies in the country.

He said that the government was making all-out efforts to ensure doing business easy in Pakistan. "The government will support business community in every matter," he pledged.

The minister also disclosed that the government also approved a project of establishing Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Sialkot for giving boost to Sialkot exports and jazzing up the pace of trade, business and export activities in Sialkot. He said that now the process of land acquisition near Sambrial-Sialkot was under way.

