Minister promises making 'Nasheman' a welfare institute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari Friday announced making 'Nasheman' a welfare institution of the Social Welfare Department.

He was addressing a cake-cutting ceremony on the 32nd anniversary of the institution here at Nasheman building.

Chairperson Nasheman Amna Aftab, special children and other staff attended the function.

The minister visited various parts of the special children's institution and expressed satisfaction over its performance.

Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that the Nasheman building would be modernised and converted into a rehabilitation and nursing home. He said that the Social Welfare Department would soon set up a special children's education and training institute 'Maskan'. He vowed to establish special children's education in line with international requirements.

Meanwhile, the provincial minister visited the Edhi Foundation's regional office in Township and distributed ration among the deserving people there.