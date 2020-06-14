Minister promises maximum relief in provincial budget

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said the Punjab government would offer maximum relief by ensuring facilities in all sectors.

Talking to PTI workers, the minister stated that despite difficult circumstance due to COVID-19, the government will present a balanced budget.

Healthcare was being improved by adding ventilators in the hospitals, he observed, urging masses to follow guidelines pertaining to COVID 19. C Ctizens should use mask and maintain social distancing, he added.

Although, there were financial issues, but the government was committed to defeat the virus, he said, adding all energies were being utilized to control spread of the virus.