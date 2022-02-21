Minister promises measures for including Punjabi in syllabus

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine Monday said that special suggestions would be made at the government level for inclusion of Punjabi language as a subject in syllabus.

Addressing a seminar, organised jointly by the Unique Group of Institutions and Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex on the International Mother Language Day (February 21), he said that all possible measures would be taken for making Punjabi language part of the syllabus, like Sindhi and Pashto languages.

The minister said it was regrettable that Punjabis feel hesitation in speaking their mother tongue in their conversations. He said: "If we did not promote our mother language, it would become extinct with the passage of time, like various other languages of the world." Addressing the seminar, Unique Group of Institutions Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram said Punjabi language is very sweet, and all concerned should take every possible step for its promotion.

He said no one should shy away from speaking one's mother tongue, which is reflective of their culture and traditions.

Senior Punjabi poet Baba Najmi called upon the audience to continue making efforts for promotion of their mother tongue Punjabi, no matter wherever they go or live in the world.

Rights activist Saeeda Diep said that the public representatives would have to play a proactive role for protection and promotion of Punjabi language. She said the elected representatives should raise voice in the Punjab Assembly for promotion of the Punjabi language.

Punjab broadcaster Masood Malhi told the seminar participants that Punjabi was being promoted in developed countries like Canada, Australia, UK, etc., but no special measures were being taken in Pakistan, particularly in the Punjab province.

Unique Group Vice Chairman Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Director Unique Group Prof Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Vice Principal R&D Prof Riaz-ul-Haq, teachers and a large number of students attended the event.