Minister Promises Medical Education Promotion Under Punjab CM’s Vision
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 12:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that medical education in the province is being promoted in accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
According to a handout issued on Wednesday, the minister expressed these views during his visit to the site of the Medical College Okara, where he reviewed the ongoing construction work. Concerned authorities briefed him on the progress of the project.
Khawaja Salman Rafique said that all health projects launched by the Punjab government are being closely monitored on a priority basis. He added that medical colleges are also being established in Layyah and other cities to ensure modern healthcare facilities reach people at their doorsteps.
The minister said revolutionary measures are being taken in the health sector to improve the quality of life of citizens, and all possible steps are being implemented to provide the best medical care in government hospitals.
Special Secretary Development Department Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, MPA Mian Muhammad Munir, Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Usman Javed, Principal Sahiwal Medical College Professor Akhtar Malik, and PML-N leader Chaudhry Fayyaz Zafar were also present on the occasion.
