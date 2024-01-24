Minister promises more measures to facilitate Hajis this year

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmad said on Wednesday that a comprehensive mechanism would be adopted to facilitate Hajis during the upcoming Hajj season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmad said on Wednesday that a comprehensive mechanism would be adopted to facilitate Hajis during the upcoming Hajj season.

Talking to the media during his visit to Jamia Salfia Hajiabad here, he said that Hajj 2024 was expected on June 24 or 25, and no compromise would be made on quality of Hajj arrangements and facilities for the intending pilgrims.

He said the government had planned provision of mobile-phone SIMs to the intending pilgrims with 180 minutes of free international calls, in addition to facilitating them with a 30-kg suitcase free of cost. This suitcase would bear QR Code, which would help in protection of the intending pilgrims and their luggage.

He said that Road-to-Makkah facility was already available at Islamabad Airport, but this year Karachi airport was also included in it.

In a later phase, the facility would also be available at other airports of the country, he added.

He said that a mobile app would also be provided to the intending pilgrims, which would help them know the correct time and schedule of their flights. This app would also help the pilgrims to easily search their groups and camps at the holy land, he added.

Aneeq Ahmad said that the Hajj expenses during 2024 would be Rs.100,000 less than the previous year. Last year, the pilgrim had to deposit Rs.1.175 million for Hajj, whereas this year the amount would be Rs.1.075 million, he added.

He said that the government had also planned to provide Rs. 50,000 to each pilgrim in his account this year in addition to providing the Abaya to Pakistani women, like women pilgrims from Syria, Iran and Malaysia. This decent dress would increase dignity of Pakistan females while performing Hajj ritual at the holy land, he added.