Open Menu

Minister Promises More Measures To Facilitate Hajis This Year

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Minister promises more measures to facilitate Hajis this year

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmad said on Wednesday that a comprehensive mechanism would be adopted to facilitate Hajis during the upcoming Hajj season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmad said on Wednesday that a comprehensive mechanism would be adopted to facilitate Hajis during the upcoming Hajj season.

Talking to the media during his visit to Jamia Salfia Hajiabad here, he said that Hajj 2024 was expected on June 24 or 25, and no compromise would be made on quality of Hajj arrangements and facilities for the intending pilgrims.

He said the government had planned provision of mobile-phone SIMs to the intending pilgrims with 180 minutes of free international calls, in addition to facilitating them with a 30-kg suitcase free of cost. This suitcase would bear QR Code, which would help in protection of the intending pilgrims and their luggage.

He said that Road-to-Makkah facility was already available at Islamabad Airport, but this year Karachi airport was also included in it.

In a later phase, the facility would also be available at other airports of the country, he added.

He said that a mobile app would also be provided to the intending pilgrims, which would help them know the correct time and schedule of their flights. This app would also help the pilgrims to easily search their groups and camps at the holy land, he added.

Aneeq Ahmad said that the Hajj expenses during 2024 would be Rs.100,000 less than the previous year. Last year, the pilgrim had to deposit Rs.1.175 million for Hajj, whereas this year the amount would be Rs.1.075 million, he added.

He said that the government had also planned to provide Rs. 50,000 to each pilgrim in his account this year in addition to providing the Abaya to Pakistani women, like women pilgrims from Syria, Iran and Malaysia. This decent dress would increase dignity of Pakistan females while performing Hajj ritual at the holy land, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Syria Hajj Iran Mobile Visit Malaysia June Women Media From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Airport

Recent Stories

Textile unit, brick kiln fined Rs 400,000

Textile unit, brick kiln fined Rs 400,000

4 minutes ago
 Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola

Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola

4 minutes ago
 UK PM Sunak defends Royal Mail delivery obligation

UK PM Sunak defends Royal Mail delivery obligation

4 minutes ago
 PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with ..

PM for effective, durable strategy to do away with circular debt of energy secto ..

4 minutes ago
 Capital police finalizes security plan for electio ..

Capital police finalizes security plan for elections 2024

4 minutes ago
 SC stops JUI's candidate from contesting election ..

SC stops JUI's candidate from contesting election from NA-252

4 minutes ago
PTA invites public feedback on draft framework for ..

PTA invites public feedback on draft framework for MVNO services

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding elections pr ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding elections preparation

4 minutes ago
 Deadly Johannesburg fire began as murder cover-up, ..

Deadly Johannesburg fire began as murder cover-up, inquiry hears

8 minutes ago
 Sindh Tennis Association unveils 2023 annual ranki ..

Sindh Tennis Association unveils 2023 annual ranking for various events

8 minutes ago
 Russia says no survivors in Ukrainian prisoners pl ..

Russia says no survivors in Ukrainian prisoners plane crash

8 minutes ago
 66 kids die of pneumonia across South Punjab in cu ..

66 kids die of pneumonia across South Punjab in current month

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan