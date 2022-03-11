UrduPoint.com

Minister Promises New Dental College, Hospital In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Minister promises new dental college, hospital in Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid Friday announced setting up of a new dental college and a dental hospital in Rawalpindi.

In a statement issued here, she said the academic activities at the dental college would start in the current year.

The minister said the new dental college and dental hospital would provide better dental care facilities and it would also help meet the shortage of dental surgeons.

She said that a huge amount of Rs. 323 million was being spent on construction of the college and hospital. She said the dental college and hospital would be affiliated with Rawalpindi Medical University. Under the auspices of the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Rawalpindi Dental College and Dental Hospital would provide better dental care facilities to people, she said.

