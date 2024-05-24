Open Menu

Minister Promises Peace, Order Across Province

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2024 | 08:17 PM

Minister promises peace, order across province

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has affirmed that peace and order are being maintained throughout the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has affirmed that peace and order are being maintained throughout the province.

Chairing the 5th meeting of the Sub-Cabinet Committee on Law and Order on Friday, on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he emphasised the ongoing actions against drug dealers, kite-making factories, and electricity thieves.

During the meeting, which was held at the Interior Department on Friday, the committee approved the formation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe various incidents. Additionally, ten prisoners were granted parole, and resources were allocated to the Lahore and Rawalpindi administrations in preparation for the New Zealand cricket series.

The health minister conducted a thorough review of the province's law and order situation, including security arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha. Briefings were given by relevant officers, commissioners, and Regional Police Officers (RPOs).

Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, Special Secretary Home, IG Prisons Mian Farooq Nazir, Additional IG Zulfikar Hameed, DIG Operations Lahore, along with all commissioners and RPOs, participated in the meeting via video link conference.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Electricity Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Law And Order Rawalpindi All New Zealand

Recent Stories

KP budget based on assumptions: Opposition Leader

KP budget based on assumptions: Opposition Leader

22 minutes ago
 Joint opposition in KP rejects provincial budget

Joint opposition in KP rejects provincial budget

22 minutes ago
 DPM Dar emphasizes uniform high quality medical ed ..

DPM Dar emphasizes uniform high quality medical education in country

22 minutes ago
 Merged areas of Fata, southern districts get major ..

Merged areas of Fata, southern districts get major share in KP budget 2024-25

29 minutes ago
 World Markhor Day celebrated

World Markhor Day celebrated

29 minutes ago
 Shaza chairs USF Board, Ignite Policy Committee me ..

Shaza chairs USF Board, Ignite Policy Committee meetings

30 minutes ago
4-day Punjab Police sports gala concludes

4-day Punjab Police sports gala concludes

30 minutes ago
 KP Governor visits Mufti Mehmood Markaz to meet JU ..

KP Governor visits Mufti Mehmood Markaz to meet JUI leadership

48 minutes ago
 Pioneers of Punjab Emergency Service celebrate com ..

Pioneers of Punjab Emergency Service celebrate completion of 20 years

48 minutes ago
 AIERD, Arid Agriculture University launch “China ..

AIERD, Arid Agriculture University launch “China Fellowship 2024”

48 minutes ago
 China warns of Taiwan 'war' as military drills enc ..

China warns of Taiwan 'war' as military drills encircle island

48 minutes ago
 Health minister highlights enhanced eye care facil ..

Health minister highlights enhanced eye care facilities at govt hospitals

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan