UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Promises Punjab Cooperatives Bank To Be Made Fully Functional

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:49 AM

Minister promises Punjab Cooperatives Bank to be made fully functional

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has said that Punjab Provincial Cooperatives Bank (PPCB) will be restructured and made an active institution for betterment of agriculture and farmers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ):Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat has said that Punjab Provincial Cooperatives Bank (PPCB) will be restructured and made an active institution for betterment of agriculture and farmers.

He was presiding over a meeting at bank's head office on Thursday. The PPCB secretary and president briefed the minister on current status and future prospects of the bank. The minister was informed that the PPCB Board of Governors had not been functional since 2005, though the bank had 150 branches in urban and rural areas across the province.

Raja Basharat ordered for completing details of important issues including reconstitution of the board and recruitment on vacant posts within three months.

He said that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, the bank would be made fully operational and its closed branches would be reopened.

The provincial minister said that amendments would be made to the existing policies and laws of the bank to make it useful for the consumers.

He directed that the process of transparent auction of properties belonging and attached to the Bank should be started immediately and a regular report of the action taken should be sent to him, he maintained.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Bank Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

21 minutes ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

21 minutes ago

US Sentences Romanian Hacker, Counterfeiter to 40 ..

9 minutes ago

Arrests in Yerevan Underway as Protesters Block St ..

9 minutes ago

FM thanks OIC Envoys for strong support during 47t ..

9 minutes ago

Russia Presided Over OPEC+ Meeting Alone for First ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.