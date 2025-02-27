Minister promises reforms to upgrade health sector

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the Punjab government is bringing about reforms to upgrade the health sector for provision of best-ever healthcare facilities to people near to their homes.

During his visit to the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) here on Thursday, he said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif herself was taking feedback on the cardiac surgeries of the children. Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Masood Sadiq, Commissioner Maryam Khan, Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir, President Chamber of Commerce Rehan Nasim Bharara and others were also present.

The minister met the UK-based Cardiac Surgeons’ team comprising Dr Sundeep, Dr Umar Aziz and Dr Imran Saeed, who is currently on a three-day visit to the cardiac hospital especially for child surgeries.

Khawaja Salman Rafique took feedback on child surgeries and expressed gratitude to the team members.

The minister was told that cardiac surgeries of seven children had been successfully completed in the hospital during the last three days.

Later, the minister also inquired after the children in the wards and talked with the parents about medical facilities.

He said that capacity of the cardiac units was being expanded and the number of children cardiac surgeries would be increased from 3,000 to 6,000 annually from next year. He said that the number of cardiac doctors was being increased in the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology.

He said that 150 successful surgeries of bone marrow transplantation had been done in Children Hospital Lahore.

The minister said that there was no compromise on children’s health and all available resources would be provided in hospitals in this regard. He said that free treatment was the right of every child and the state would fulfill its duty.