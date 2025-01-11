Minister Promises Safe Treatment, Clean Environment In Hospitals
Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing safe treatment and a clean environment for patients visiting government hospitals across the province.
He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department on Saturday. The meeting focused on the Hospital Waste Management and Infectious Diseases Program, with concerned officials providing a detailed briefing on the progress and measures being implemented.
During the meeting, the minister highlighted the significant improvements resulting from the monitoring and inspection efforts of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department. He noted that the destruction of toxic waste in government hospitals is being ensured, with infectious waste being safely disposed of on a daily basis.
Khawaja Salman also reviewed plans for transitioning to modern technology in hospital waste management.
He stated, "The department has reactivated previously inactive incinerators in several government teaching hospitals and enhanced the capacity of existing ones to ensure the proper disposal of hazardous waste."
The minister underscored the importance of maintaining a hygienic and safe environment in hospitals to prevent the spread of infections and ensure quality healthcare for patients.
The Health Minister reiterated the government’s resolve to adopt modern technologies and strengthen hospital waste management systems to protect public health and ensure environmentally sustainable practices.
The meeting was attended by Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood, Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Additional Secretary Dr. Waheed Asghar, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Muhammad Waseem, Additional Secretary Anwar Bariar, Deputy Secretary Dr. Abdul Rehman, Deputy Secretary Hammad Al-Rab, and Dr. Hira from SM&I PoU.
