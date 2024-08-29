Minister Promises To Deliver Lower Electricity Rates, Timely Relief Within A Year
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari has assured that the government is dedicated to lowering electricity tariffs over the next year, following notable advancements in resolving the power sector's critical issues on priority.
Talking to a private news channel, minister of power said that the government will leave no stone unturned in achieving this goal and that consumers will start seeing the benefits within the next year.
He emphasized that the government's goal is to make electricity affordable and accessible to all, and that they are working diligently to achieve this objective within the stipulated time frame.
In a significant move towards reducing Pakistan's reliance on imported coal and mitigating the impact of volatile global fuel prices, Minister Leghari announced the formation of a committee tasked with facilitating the transition of three Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to Thar coal.
This strategic shift is expected to yield substantial benefits, including a reduction in electricity costs, decreased dependence on foreign fuel sources, and a boost to the local economy, he added.
By leveraging the country's indigenous Thar coal reserves, the government aims to create a more sustainable and self-sufficient energy mix, ultimately leading to lower tariffs for consumers and a more stable power supply, he mentioned.
The committee's efforts will play a crucial role in driving this transformative initiative forward, paving the way for a more energy-secure future for Pakistan, he claimed.
Responding a query, minister said the government is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to bring comprehensive reforms to the power sector with a focus on providing maximum relief to consumers.
As part of its multi-pronged strategy, the government is launching a crackdown against power theft, which has long been a major drain on the sector's resources, he highlighted.
By curbing this menace, the government aims to reduce line losses, increase revenue, and ultimately lower electricity tariffs for honest consumers, he said.
Simultaneously, the government is working to improve the overall efficiency and sustainability of the power sector, through initiatives such as increasing the use of indigenous fuel sources, promoting renewable energy, and upgrading transmission and distribution infrastructure, he added.
By tackling these critical issues head-on, the government is committed to creating a more equitable, reliable, and consumer-friendly power sector that benefits to public, he said.
