Minister Promises World Standard Medical Care At Children's Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 09:12 PM

Minister promises world standard medical care at Children's Hospital

Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram emphasized provision of top-notch medical facilities to patients at the Children's Hospital Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram emphasized provision of top-notch medical facilities to patients at the Children's Hospital Lahore.

During a surprise visit to the Children's Hospital Lahore here on Saturday, he highlighted efforts to elevate health services in Punjab, asserting leadership in the realm of healthcare.

Accompanied by Vice-Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq and MD Children's Hospital Prof. Dr. Tipu Sultan, the minister inspected the emergency block and interacted with patients, underscoring the commitment to delivering excellence in healthcare.

