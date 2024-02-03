Minister Promises World Standard Medical Care At Children's Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2024 | 09:12 PM
Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram emphasized provision of top-notch medical facilities to patients at the Children's Hospital Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram emphasized provision of top-notch medical facilities to patients at the Children's Hospital Lahore.
During a surprise visit to the Children's Hospital Lahore here on Saturday, he highlighted efforts to elevate health services in Punjab, asserting leadership in the realm of healthcare.
Accompanied by Vice-Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq and MD Children's Hospital Prof. Dr. Tipu Sultan, the minister inspected the emergency block and interacted with patients, underscoring the commitment to delivering excellence in healthcare.
Recent Stories
Police conducts mock rehearsal for election
Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 hours
Kashmir issue must be resolved with UN resolutions: APHC leader
Fans rejoice as Legend Nadeem’s Film ‘Dil Lagi’ completes 50 years of its ..
CS, IGP reviews election arrangements at Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera
MOFA Liaison Office in Lahore regrets inconvenience to public
CPO reviews security arrangements for elections
Two proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock
Pakistan, Belarus celebrate 30 years of relations
PM felicitates Hafiz Ashrafi on receiving peace, inter-faith harmony award
Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram stresses use of inves ..
Six outlaws held over demolishing newly built toll plaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police conducts mock rehearsal for election5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders Public Park completion in 12 hours5 minutes ago
-
Kashmir issue must be resolved with UN resolutions: APHC leader6 minutes ago
-
CS, IGP reviews election arrangements at Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera6 minutes ago
-
MOFA Liaison Office in Lahore regrets inconvenience to public6 minutes ago
-
CPO reviews security arrangements for elections6 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus celebrate 30 years of relations5 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Hafiz Ashrafi on receiving peace, inter-faith harmony award5 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram stresses use of investigational drugs5 minutes ago
-
Six outlaws held over demolishing newly built toll plaza5 minutes ago
-
District central police meet candidates for 2024 general election54 minutes ago