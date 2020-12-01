Minister proposes PML-N, PPP to resign from Sindh, Punjab to avoid further defame

Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Tuesday urged the Opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, to resign from Sindh and Punjab to avoid further defame among the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Tuesday urged the Opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, to resign from Sindh and Punjab to avoid further defame among the masses.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Opposition parties were using derogatory language in public meetings to hide corruption cases. The PML-N leaders, he said had practice to malign and black mailing the institutions for personal agenda.

Commenting on Ishaq Dar's interview with foreign channel, he said. "I personally tribute to PML-N, for declaring Nawaz Sharif, a convict on international media."Ishaq Dar, he had admitted in an interview that Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was an absconder of court cases.

In reply to a question about Pakistan Democratic Movement's public meeting, the minister said the Opposition parties had presented a "circus" to general public at Multan.