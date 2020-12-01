UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Proposes PML-N, PPP To Resign From Sindh, Punjab To Avoid Further Defame

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:54 PM

Minister proposes PML-N, PPP to resign from Sindh, Punjab to avoid further defame

Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Tuesday urged the Opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, to resign from Sindh and Punjab to avoid further defame among the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Tuesday urged the Opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, to resign from Sindh and Punjab to avoid further defame among the masses.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Opposition parties were using derogatory language in public meetings to hide corruption cases. The PML-N leaders, he said had practice to malign and black mailing the institutions for personal agenda.

Commenting on Ishaq Dar's interview with foreign channel, he said. "I personally tribute to PML-N, for declaring Nawaz Sharif, a convict on international media."Ishaq Dar, he had admitted in an interview that Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was an absconder of court cases.

In reply to a question about Pakistan Democratic Movement's public meeting, the minister said the Opposition parties had presented a "circus" to general public at Multan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Multan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Ishaq Dar Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Media TV From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

NATO Welcomes US-Russia Dialogue on Extension of N ..

2 minutes ago

AIDS awareness event conducted at NHMP HQ

2 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan meeting held to di ..

2 minutes ago

Special monitoring teams constituted to rid people ..

35 minutes ago

COVID-19 spreading in country through PDM gatherin ..

35 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Russia-Uruguay Relations Offer Great D ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.