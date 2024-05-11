Minister Pushes For Completion Of Healthcare Revamp Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the government's commitment to completing revamping projects in all government hospitals of Punjab soon.
During a recent visit to Mayo Hospital Children's Emergency on Saturday, he directed contractors to expedite ongoing projects, highlighting the importance of timely completion.
The minister conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing revamping project at the Children's Emergency, assessing facilities and the ticketing system.
CEO Professor Dr. Ahsan Nauman, MS Professor Dr. Faisal Masood, Professor Dr. Haroon Hamid, and other officials, along with contractors, were present during the visit.
