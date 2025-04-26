Open Menu

Minister Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh Calls For Unity Against India's Indus Water Treaty Move

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Minister Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh calls for unity against India's Indus water treaty move

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Minister for board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh, Saturday strongly criticized India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and urged all political parties to join hands in responding to this challenge.

Speaking on the ptv news, Minister Qaiser Sheikh said that India's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty is a brazen act of aggression that threatens the very fabric of regional stability.

Ahmad Sheikh emphasized that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear power and will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He called it 'an act of hostility' that will have serious consequences for regional peace and stability.

He warned India that any misadventure will be met with a befitting response, and Pakistan will defend its interests at all costs.

Responding to a query, Sheikh said that through dialogue and consensus, all internal issues will be resolved and all political parties will present a united front in defending the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Minister asked all political parties to suspend their protest plans and focus on a collective effort to counter India's move, emphasizing the need for national unity in the face of external challenges.

He asserted that India should not be allowed to exploit Pakistan's internal differences for its own gain, and that the nation must present a united front against external challenges.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

11 hours ago
 Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Wate ..

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..

11 hours ago
 DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

11 hours ago
 DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakist ..

DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations

11 hours ago
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with ..

Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead

11 hours ago
 KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated ..

KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat

11 hours ago
 CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unbloc ..

CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project

11 hours ago
 Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’ ..

Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar

11 hours ago
 Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss region ..

Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues

11 hours ago
 Pakistan united to face any aggression; Bilawal

Pakistan united to face any aggression; Bilawal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan