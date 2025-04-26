ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Minister for board of Investment, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh, Saturday strongly criticized India's move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty and urged all political parties to join hands in responding to this challenge.

Speaking on the ptv news, Minister Qaiser Sheikh said that India's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty is a brazen act of aggression that threatens the very fabric of regional stability.

Ahmad Sheikh emphasized that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear power and will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He called it 'an act of hostility' that will have serious consequences for regional peace and stability.

He warned India that any misadventure will be met with a befitting response, and Pakistan will defend its interests at all costs.

Responding to a query, Sheikh said that through dialogue and consensus, all internal issues will be resolved and all political parties will present a united front in defending the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Minister asked all political parties to suspend their protest plans and focus on a collective effort to counter India's move, emphasizing the need for national unity in the face of external challenges.

He asserted that India should not be allowed to exploit Pakistan's internal differences for its own gain, and that the nation must present a united front against external challenges.