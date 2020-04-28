UrduPoint.com
Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti Distributes Ration Packs Among 1,000 Families

Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:56 PM

Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti distributes ration packs among 1,000 families

Provincial Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti distributed ration among 1,000 deserving families of his constituency on Tuesday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial sports Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti distributed ration among 1,000 deserving families of his constituency on Tuesday.

He said that people all-over the world were suffering from difficulties in due to coronavirus pandemic.

He said that daily-wagers in Pakistan were facing hardships and everyone should help them.

He said that the government was helping daily-wagers and other needy persons and philanthropists should assist the government in this respect.

