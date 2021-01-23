Minister Railways meets Chief Minister

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at CM's Office on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at CM's Office on Saturday.

Matters of adopting a joint strategy to retrieve the railways' owned lands, promotion of tree plantation on railways and projects under public-private partnership came under discussion during the meeting.

Secretary Railways and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar assured full support on the behalf of Punjab government for this purpose and said that a comprehensive plan would be chalked out along with the railways' authorities for retrieving the railways land.

Punjab police will provide full support to the Railways as well as the provincial government will extend all out cooperation for the plantations on the barren land of Pak Railways.

He said that Pakistan had started its journey towards development and prosperity, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI has always promoted the politics of values, he said adding the people have rejected the elements involved in negative politics.

The country could only become developed and prosperous through hard-working, serving humanity and honesty rather than staging protests. He said people of Pakistan only wanted progress and prosperity and no one will be allowed to create hindrance in the journey of public service.

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati welcomed the CM's assurance to cooperate and said that the government was determined to set the railways on modern lines and work was being carried out on the new business model for turning the railways into a profitable institution.