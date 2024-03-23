Open Menu

Minister Ramesh Arora Awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Minister Ramesh Arora awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, a prestigious civil awards ceremony was held at the Governor's House Lahore, in which various personalities were honored with awards by Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) On the occasion of Pakistan Day, a prestigious civil awards ceremony was held at the Governor's House Lahore, in which various personalities were honored with awards by Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman.

Among the recipients was Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, who was selected for Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan in recognition of his services in the field of public service. The governor gave the award to Ramesh Arora. He has been elected as a member of the Provincial Assembly twice. He played a significant role in reducing poverty through grass-roots economic development.

