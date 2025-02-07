Minister Ramesh Arora meets WB president

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora held a meeting with World Bank (EB) President Ajay Banga in Washington, D.C

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora held a meeting with World Bank (EB) President Ajay Banga in Washington, D.C.

According to an official release, issued here on Friday, the meeting was also attended by WB Vice President for South Asia Martin Raiser and other relevant officials. During the meeting, detailed discussions took place on addressing smog in Punjab, promoting religious tourism, and other significant matters.

Ramesh Arora thanked World Bank President Ajay Banga for the ongoing projects in Punjab and invited him to visit Kartarpur. He highlighted the steps taken by Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz to protect the rights of minorities and to promote religious tourism across the province. These measures have not only improved facilities for the minority communities but have also benefited the provincial economy through religious tourism.

He further stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, revolutionary welfare initiatives are underway in Punjab, providing the public with better health, education, and other essential services.

Ajay Banga praised the leadership and vision of Maryam Nawaz, commending the Punjab government's role in promoting religious tourism and protecting the rights of minorities. He emphasized that religious tourism not only offers spiritual solace to people but also plays a significant role in stabilizing the local economy. He expressed his pleasure that World Bank projects are making important contributions to various developmental sectors in Punjab, and these projects will be further strengthened to bring positive changes to people's lives. The meeting also highlighted the importance of taking joint actions to mitigate the effects of global climate change.