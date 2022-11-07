UrduPoint.com

Minister Rana Sana Ullah Urges Higher Authorities To Arrest Imran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Minister Rana Sana Ullah urges higher authorities to arrest Imran

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah on Sunday urged the higher authorities to arrest the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan for the "stability of Pakistan".

"Imran Khan is attacking the national institutions to regain power via an unconstitutional manner," he said while talking to a private television channel.

The prime minister, he said would write a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial for taking notice of the PTI Chief.

He added that a full-court bench should be formed to proceed the case.

In reply to a question, he said registering cases against the (officer) of institution could be harmful for the country.

To another question regarding the attack on Imran Khan, he said the PTI leader had given "unnecessary and controversial statements" in the past.

He added that the statements had promoted an "environment of extremism".

He was of the opinion that a case of terrorism, that had motivated the person to attack Imran Khan, should be registered.

Commenting on the resignation of Inspector General Police Punjab, he said the Center had made a request to IGP to continue official work following the law of this country.

He said IGP had refused to work some days back due to unavoidable circumstances.

To a question about security institutions, he said Imran Khan had a habit to use "objectionable remarks" against the security institutions.

He said that the security institutions were symbols for the defence of the country.

He added that Imran Khan had also made the appointment of army chief controversial.

"I have made the request to competent authorities to arrest PTI Chief but no action was taken so far, "he said.

