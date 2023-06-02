UrduPoint.com

Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain Visits Pakistan Sweet Home

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain visits Pakistan Sweet Home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday visited Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH).

The minister was accompanied by Director General Federal Directorate of Education Dr Ikram Ali Malik Bhar. On this occasion, the minister met the head of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamrad Khan (Hilal Imtiaz) and the children of Sweet Home.

The cadets of Pakistan Sweet Home Cadet College Suhawa were also present on the occasion.

The minister praised the high-quality system sponsoring the welfare of orphan children.

He also mingled with the children, saying that the emotions, courage and confidence of these children won their hearts and surely credit goes to Zamrad Khan.

"He deserves tribute who has undertaken this great mission and is doing this great work in a very good manner," the minister commended. The minister also announced an amount of Rs 6 crore annual fund for the PSH.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education

Recent Stories

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabiliti ..

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabilities with a revolutionary medica ..

8 minutes ago
 Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token stri ..

Doctors, para medical staff observe OPD token strike for health risk allowance

16 minutes ago
 Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arreste ..

Three of gang involved in looting salesmen arrested

16 minutes ago
 Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andree ..

Germany's Altmaier wins French Open epic as Andreeva strikes blow for teens

16 minutes ago
 Governor for taking action against illegal connect ..

Governor for taking action against illegal connection, compressors to ensure gas ..

20 minutes ago
 Russia 'thwarts' attack on border as three killed ..

Russia 'thwarts' attack on border as three killed in Kyiv

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.