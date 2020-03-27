UrduPoint.com
Minister Reaches Mayo Hospital To Inquire About Corona Death

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:30 PM

Minister reaches Mayo Hospital to inquire about corona death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday reached Mayo Hospital to inquire about the death of COVID-19 patient.

The Minister constituted two-member committee to probe into the death and look after the services provided to the patient.

She said that in case of any deliberate negligence by the staff, action could be initiated against the responsible person.

Vice Chancellor KEMU Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, CEO Mayo Hospital Asad Aslam Khan and other duty staff were also present on the occasion.

