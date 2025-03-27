Minister reaffirms commitment to patient care during LGH visit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique stated on Thursday that no compromise would be made in the treatment and care of patients in government hospitals.

He paid a surprise visit to Lahore General Hospital (LGH) to assess the facilities and patient care. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that the government was continuously reviewing the situation in hospitals through unannounced inspections. He directed medical superintendents (MS) to ensure the provision of facilities for patients and stressed that visits to public hospitals are being conducted daily.

Khawaja Salman instructed hospital administrations to prominently display lists of available medicines and duty rosters of medical staff. He reaffirmed that every effort is being made to improve the conditions of government hospitals and that such inspections will continue to ensure transparency and efficiency.

During his visit, the minister interacted with patients in the Outpatient Department (OPD) and took direct feedback regarding medical facilities. He also issued on-the-spot instructions to the hospital administration to address patient complaints.

He further directed the MS of General Hospital to ensure cleanliness across all departments. The minister inspected various sections, including the Emergency Department, Chief Minister Complaint Counter, Neurology, Slip Counters, Medicine Store, Pulmonology, and Cardiac Unit.

Medical Superintendent General Hospital Dr. Faryad and MS Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Dr. Omar Ishaq were also present during the visit.