Minister Reaffirms Commitment To SDGs For Climate Resilience, Sustainable Development
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Musadik Masood Malik, emphasized Pakistan’s strong dedication to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a crucial strategy for enhancing climate resilience, environmental sustainability, and human well-being.
The minister made these remarks while chairing a high-level meeting with a five-member delegation from UNDP-Pakistan, led by Country Representative Samuel Rizk.
The discussions focused on Pakistan’s progress toward key SDGs, including climate action, environmental protection, education, health, and gender equality.
Malik stressed that the SDGs are not merely aspirational but serve as practical tools for building resilient economies, safeguarding ecosystems, and improving quality of life.
“The SDGs provide a clear roadmap to tackle interconnected challenges like climate change, environmental degradation, and social inequality,” he stated.
“In Pakistan, these goals are central to our climate policy and development agenda.”
He highlighted the need for multi-sector collaboration, involving government, civil society, the private sector, academia, and international partners, to ensure meaningful progress.
“Pakistan is fully committed to inclusive and transparent processes in achieving SDG targets, leaving no one behind in our journey toward sustainability,” he added.
As one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations, Pakistan faces urgent challenges that require strategic investments in clean energy, climate-smart agriculture, sustainable urban development, and ecosystem restoration.
The minister underscored these areas as key priorities for building resilience against climate shocks.
Secretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Aisha Humera Moriani, briefed the meeting on ongoing initiatives supported by national and international organizations to advance SDG-related objectives, particularly in climate action, water conservation, health, and environmental protection.
“Our ministry is working closely with partners to align climate strategies with the SDGs, ensuring environmentally sound and socially equitable development,” Moriani stated.
Both sides discussed potential future initiatives in agriculture, waste-to-energy conversion, renewable energy, transportation, and green industry.
They agreed to strengthen collaboration in these sectors to support Pakistan’s goals of environmental sustainability and climate resilience.
The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to accelerating efforts toward sustainable development, reinforcing Pakistan’s role in global climate action.
