Minister Receives PPE From UNFPA

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 12:55 AM

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health professionals from the United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health professionals from the United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) at the Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Wednesday.

Also present on the occasion were WHO Country Chief Dr. Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, Vice Chancellor FJWU Professor Amir Zaman Khan and Shoaib Ahmed Shahzad.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the UNFPA for their support. She also held a detailed meeting with WHO Country Chief Dr.

Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala and Vice Chancellor FJWU Professor Amir Zaman Khan.

The Vice Chancellor provided an update on the facilities at Ganga Ram Hospital and added that deliveries of four COVID-19 positive mothers were made possible at the special ward and all four children had tested negative. He said six COVID-19 positive mothers had returned to their homes after recoveries and currently seven positive women were in the Isolation Wards.

