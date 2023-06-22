Minister Rehman urges precautionary measures as rising temperatures pose GLOF risks in GB, KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday emphasised the need for vigilance and precautionary measures among district administrations, local organizations, and communities as temperatures in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were expected to rise by 4-6 degrees above normal.

This significant temperature increase raised concerns about the heightened risk of flash floods and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) in the region, she said in a news release issued here.

Minister Rehman underscored the utmost importance of prioritizing safety, particularly as the upcoming week aligned with the celebration of Eid-ul-Azha, a time when an influx of tourists was expected in the northern regions due to the holidays.

Recognizing this increased footfall, she stressed the significance of heeding early warnings and making adequate preparations, and highlighted that it was crucial for individuals to remain attentive and take necessary measures to ensure the well-being of both residents and visitors during this festive period.

Pakistan holds the distinction of having the most extensively glaciated areas in the world outside of the Polar Regions due to its geographical location at the confluence of three mountain ranges: the Himalayas, Karakoram, and Hindukush. Alarming scientific warnings have surfaced concerning the future of these glaciers, indicating a projected substantial reduction of 75% in their volume by the conclusion of this century. Such a significant decline in glacial mass poses a severe threat, as it can result in extreme floodings and water shortages for the communities residing downstream.

The government has acknowledged the risk of GLOFs in its National Climate Change Policy and National Determined Contribution.

To actively address these challenges, the government partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to implement the GLOF-II Project. The project aims to enhance community resilience in the face of climate-induced disasters, imparting essential knowledge and skills to enable communities to prepare for and safeguard themselves against the potential occurrence of GLOFs or floods.

Under the GLOF-II project, significant progress has been made in enhancing community resilience through various initiatives. Sixteen (16) Community-Based Disaster Risk Management Committees (CBDRMCs) have been established with trained volunteers responsible for identifying potential climate-induced threats and responding effectively.

To support communities during disasters, six (06) CBDRM Centers have been constructed across six valleys.

Additionally, fifty-five (55) protective structures in the form of gabion walls have been constructed to safeguard community habitats and livelihoods. Water accessibility has been prioritized by rehabilitating forty (40) irrigation channels.

Furthermore, Hazard Vulnerability and Risk Assessments have been completed for sixteen (16) valleys, with the findings shared with the Provincial Government and respective communities. Sixteen (16) Safe Havens have been completed, and efforts are underway to identify safe havens and routes for the communities to seek protection during disasters.

Hazard Watch Groups, equipped with surveillance and rescue equipment, have been established in the most vulnerable valleys.

Inclusive mock drills, involving all community members, including women and girls, have been conducted in these valleys to capacitate them to safeguard themselves.

Differently abled individuals have been identified, and linkages with volunteers have been established to provide support in case of climate-induced calamities.

Contingency plans, tailored to specific valleys and districts, have been developed in collaboration with the GB government, delineating clear roles and responsibilities for relevant departments.

Moreover, ten of the most vulnerable glaciers are being closely monitored by SUPARCO to assess their susceptibility to GLOFs and share early warnings.