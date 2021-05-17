UrduPoint.com
Minister Rejects Allegations Of Sindh Govt Regarding Water Distribution

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:16 PM

Minister rejects allegations of Sindh govt regarding water distribution

Punjab Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari on Monday rejected the allegations of Sindh government regarding water distribution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari on Monday rejected the allegations of Sindh government regarding water distribution.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that during the ongoing season Punjab gave its own water share to Sindh for cultivation of cotton.

He said that during the current year Punjab so far faced 16 percent water shortage, while Sindh 4 percent, adding that last year less snowfall occurred on mountains due to which there was water shortage in Rivers Chenab and Jehlum.

He further said that Sindh government should avoid issuing wrong statistics or leveling baseless allegations and both provinces should jointly solve water shortage issue.

Minister added that he had appealed Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to provide Punjab's water share to it.

