Minister rejects irregularities in appointments in Zakat deptt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Zakat and Usher Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Anwer Zaib Khan Sunday strongly rejected any irregularity in appointments in Zakat department and termed it heinous propaganda of anti-government elements.

Talking to media after inaugurating the office of Insaf Welfare Wing in district Bajaur, he said that if anyone has evidence of alleged corruption and irregularities in new appointments, he/she should make it public rather leveling allegations.

He said that PTI came into power in the name of justice and all the decisions and appointments were being made on merit, adding that being the minister he would take action if anyone would provide proof of corruption or irregularity in any affair of the department.

The Minister said the government was taking pragmatic measures for development and prosperity in the merged districts. He said that PTI government approved Rs 7 billion Highway project for merged district Bajaur to address the sense of deprivation among the tribal people.

He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan various development projects and schemes have been initiated in district Bajaur which could be done during last 72 years.

Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazl Rahim President Insaf Welfare Wing Malik Habib and other public representatives and officials of district administration were also present on the occasion.