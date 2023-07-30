Open Menu

Minister Rejects Karunjhar Mountain Auction Decision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 08:30 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The Senior Minister of Sindh for Education and Literacy Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Sunday categorically rejected the decision to auction Karunjhar Mountains, a place cherished as the axis of love for the land of Sindh.

Alongside him, the Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs, Engineer Gianchand Esrani, stood in solidarity as they addressed the concerns surrounding the auction decision.

Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah passionately expressed, "We cannot even think of selling Karunjhar Mountain; it holds immense sentimental value for us. The newspaper advertisement for the auction has been cancelled, bringing relief to the anxious people of Thar." The potential sale of Karunjhar Mountains had caused apprehension among the community, but the authorities' swift response allayed their fears, he added.

During the discussion, Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah also highlighted the strides made in education across Sindh.

"The quality of education in our province is improving and surpassing that of other provinces. It is unfortunate that education is often criticized without acknowledging the progress made here, while similar challenges in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are overlooked." Provincial Minority Minister Engineer Gianchand Esrani added, "We have established a committee comprising thirty-two members, with sixteen from Mirpurkhas division, dedicated to resolving various issues faced by minorities and ensuring their welfare. We are actively distributing medical and dowry funds for the benefit of the minority community." In a heartwarming gesture, the two provincial ministers shared a simple meal at a public hotel in Mirpurkhas, reminiscing and reaffirming their commitment to serving the people of Sindh.

