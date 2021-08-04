Minister rejects rumors about closure of schools

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai Wednesday rejected the rumors circulated regarding closing of schools and said that all schools across the province would remain open till further order

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Elementary and Secondary education Shahram Khan Tarakai Wednesday rejected the rumors circulated regarding closing of schools and said that all schools across the province would remain open till further order.

In a tweet, Shahram Tarakai said, keeping in view the present situation ofCovid-19, it was suggested in the NCOC meeting that schools will be opened during current situations.

He said that 50 percent of attendance will be ensured and the vaccination process would also be continued in educational institutions.