UrduPoint.com

Minister Rejects Rumors About Closure Of Schools

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:26 PM

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai Wednesday rejected the rumors circulated regarding closing of schools and said that all schools across the province would remain open till further order

In a tweet, Shahram Tarakai said, keeping in view the present situation ofCovid-19, it was suggested in the NCOC meeting that schools will be opened during current situations.

He said that 50 percent of attendance will be ensured and the vaccination process would also be continued in educational institutions.

