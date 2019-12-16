UrduPoint.com
Minister Remembers APS Martyrs On Fifth Anniversary

Minister remembers APS martyrs on fifth anniversary

Provincial Labour and Human Resources Minister Ansar Majeed Khan paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Labour and Human Resources Minister Ansar Majeed Khan paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar on Monday.

In his message on the fifth anniversary of the tragedy, he said the APS students embraced martyrdom while getting education.

He said coward terrorists targeted the innocent children and shocked the whole nation.

The minister said the great sacrifices rendered by the children for establishing peace would be remembered forever.

